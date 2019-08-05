Anti-aircraft gunners fire S-300 systems to strike enemy missiles in south Russia drills

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The crews of S-300 ‘Favorit’ air defense systems from two Siberian regiments struck enemy ballistic and cruise missiles in drills in the Astrakhan Region, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"The missile troops fired 15 surface-to-air missiles against Armavir, Bekas and Strizh targets simulating ballistic and cruise missiles, and also targets flying at low and extremely low altitudes. S-300s were fired at the Ashuluk training range both day and night," the press office issued a statement.

The drills whose active phase took place on July 29-August 4 involved about 500 troops and more than 100 items of military and special hardware, including radar stations and logistic support vehicles, the statement reads.

The S-300 ‘Favorit’ is designated to defend large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases and command posts against enemy aerospace strikes. S-300 missiles are capable of striking ballistic and aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 200 km and at an altitude of 25 to 27 km.