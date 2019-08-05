Air regiment in west Russia to get Su-30SM multirole fighter jets in 2021

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A batch of generation 4++ Su-30SM fighter jets with the upgraded turbojet engine will arrive for the air regiment stationed in the Tver Region in west Russia in 2021, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Monday.

"The fighter regiment of the Western Military District will get a batch of Su-30SM fighters under the state defense procurement plan with the upgraded engine. The first batch is planned for delivery in 2021. The new fighters are set to be outfitted with the latest AL-41F-1S engines," the press office said, without specifying the number of fighter jets in the batch.

The Su-30SM is being upgraded by the Irkut Aircraft Corporation and the Sukhoi Design Bureau on the assignment of Russia’s Defense Ministry in association with leading Russian defense enterprises. The upgrade will boost the fighter’s combat capabilities: it will increase the range of detecting and identifying air targets and furnish the plane with new precision weapons to hit air, ground and sea targets at a range of several hundred kilometers.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km.