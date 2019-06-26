Russia's defense contractor supplies arms to 43 countries in 2018

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (an affiliate of Rostec) exported arms and military equipment to 43 countries in the world in 2018, CEO of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said in an exclusive interview with TASS as part of the Fifth Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

"In 2018, we supplied arms to 43 countries. More than 100 states use military equipment produced in Russia or the Soviet Union, post-supply and maintenance service continue to be provided, new equipment is purchased," Mikheyev said. "We know our capabilities and but for sanctions the geography of our exports would be much broader," he added.

According to the Rosoboronexport CEO, Asia-Pacific is "a little behind" the Middle Eastern and North African countries on the company’s export map.

The Army-2019 forum is held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30. The exhibition events will also take place in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum will be attended by over 1,500 enterprises that will demonstrate more than 27,000 products and technologies.