Nenets Region has 2,500 objects of accumulated ecology damage — local authorities

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Nenets Region’s Arctic territory has 2,500 objects of accumulated ecology damage, like unattended watercraft, abandoned lighthouses and buildings, Governor Yuri Bezdudnyi said at the Clean Arctic project’s presentation at the Public Chamber on Monday.

"Over many years of the Arctic development, the accumulated damage is huge," he said. "We have put together a registrar of accumulated damage, and we have a horrible figure - more than 2,500 objects of the kind. Those are various objects - abandoned watercraft, former military units, former hydro-meteorology stations, sites of oil and gas exploration, four abandoned lighthouses."

Over three years, he continued, the region has removed 50 objects, however it does not have sufficient force to cope with the entire damage.

"The population in our region is very low - 44,000," he said. "Even if one in ten becomes an ecology volunteer, we won’t be able to make a cleanup."

The big Arctic cleanup is a priority of the national strategy for development of the Arctic zone, approved by the Russian president.