Russia-UAE relations to continue developing despite global turmoil — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Relations between the United Arab Emirates and Russia continue to develop despite global turmoil, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber said in an article for TASS.

"In this context of global economic upheaval, economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Russia continue to develop dynamically, reflecting the mutual commitment of the leadership of both countries to strengthening economic cooperation and expanding bilateral partnership," the diplomat said.

According to him, the entry into force of the agreement on trade in services and investment between the two countries opens up new prospects for developing economic ties, strengthens business confidence, stimulates mutual investment, and contributes to creating an even more open and stable business environment. "This step confirms the commitment of both countries to consistently advancing their economic partnership for mutual benefit, sustainable growth, and prosperity," the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that the UAE's approach shows that sustainable development is built on a clear strategic vision, effective state institutions, and international partnerships based on trust and mutual benefit. "Guided by these principles, the UAE will continue to serve as a reliable global economic partner, promoting trade and investment, advancing innovation, and strengthening cooperation with countries around the world in the interests of sustainable development and building a more prosperous and stable future for all," he added.