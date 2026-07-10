IS militants behind Damascus blasts during Macron's visit — Syrian Interior Ministry

BEIRUT, July 10. /TASS/. Syrian internal security forces have detained a cell of militants who organized explosions in Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, the head of the provincial Interior Ministry department, General Ahmed al-Dalati, told Al Ikhbariya TV.

"An initial investigation into members of the cell involved in the July 7 explosions in central Damascus revealed their links to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia)," the general said.

He noted that security forces carried out special operations in several areas of the city and its outskirts after placing one of the terrorists under surveillance. As a result, all members of the cell responsible for organizing the blasts were arrested. Their exact number was not disclosed.

"We will strike with an iron fist against all those who attempt to destabilize the situation in Syria and obstruct the postwar reconstruction process," al-Dalati said.

According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, the explosions in the center of the Syrian capital killed one person and injured more than 30 others, including four police officers. Among those injured was Syrian Deputy Tourism Minister Faraj al-Qashqoush, who suffered a leg wound and was hospitalized. The bombs detonated near the Tourism Ministry building as Syrian security forces were attempting to defuse them. One device had been placed in a trash bin and another in a parked vehicle.

The explosions occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel, where Macron was staying during his visit to Syria. However, according to Al Hadath TV, the French leader's motorcade had left the residence 15 minutes before the incident. Neither Macron nor members of his entourage were injured.