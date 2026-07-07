MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Africa Corps, in collaboration with the Malian armed forces, successfully repelled multiple attacks by JNIM and the Azawad Liberation Front across several Malian cities. According to Andrey Belonogov, a correspondent for the African Initiative reporting from the scene for TASS, the clashes resulted in the majority of militants being neutralized.

"Attacks targeted Aguelok, Sevare, Gao, and Anefis," Belonogov explained. "Simultaneously, a propaganda campaign was launched with the aim of inciting panic among civilians and destabilizing the functioning of state institutions and law enforcement agencies. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Russia’s Africa Corps and the Malian military, all assaults have so far been repelled." He further noted that fighting persists in several towns, but the bulk of the militants have been suppressed.

Recent reports indicate that within the past 24 hours, Malian forces, backed by international partners, conducted active operations in the northern region around Anefis, resulting in the elimination of over 200 militants.

On July 4, Mali’s Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs announced that militant groups attacked military positions in Aguelok, Anefis, Gao, Kenioroba, Konna, Sevare, and Somadougou. In response, the Malian army, supported by its international allies, successfully repelled these assaults. While fighting has largely subsided elsewhere, clashes continue in the vicinity of Anefis, home to a significant military base. The coordinated attacks were carried out by units of the Azawad Liberation Front and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, a group linked to al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).