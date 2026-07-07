Lithuania receives another batch of Spike LR2 anti-tank missiles from Germany

VILNIUS, July 7. /TASS/. A batch of anti-tank missiles worth 3 million euros has arrived at Lithuanian army warehouses, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported.

"This delivery is the fourth since August 2025 under a contract with the German manufacturer EuroSpike GmbH worth 11.5 million euros. These missiles will be purchased in the future under the contract terms," the statement reads.

Lithuania has purchased the Spike LR2 missiles. They are designed to combat tanks, armored vehicles, and destroy engineering targets and other high-value targets. In Lithuania, these munitions are integrated into the Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles’ weapons system. This is the name given to modified German-made Boxer armored personnel carriers in the Baltic republic.

Vilnius has allocated 2 billion euros for the purchase of weapons and military equipment for 2026. Lithuania’s entire defense budget is equal to 5.38% of the gross domestic product.