Turkey making efforts to achieve peaceful settlement in Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. Turkey is making efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Iranian crisis and to ensure a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Ankara.

The talks were held ahead of the NATO summit, which is to be attended by leaders of 32 of the alliance’s member states.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkey is making efforts to resolve the conflict in Iran and the war in Ukraine through dialogue, as well as to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted access of humanitarian aid to the region," the Turkish leader’s press service reported following the negotiations.