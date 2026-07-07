Trump says Greenland dispute harms US-NATO ties

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said disagreements over Greenland's status are worsening relations between the United States and other NATO members.

"That's what hurt my relationship with NATO," he said at a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, referring to Washington's plans to establish control over the territory. According to the US leader, "Greenland doesn't help Denmark." "Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland," he added.

The Washington administration announced on January 31 that it had begun talks on Greenland’s future status and expressed hope of reaching a deal beneficial for both the United States and Europe. According to the US side, significant progress has already been made in the negotiations. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States. The island is an autonomous territory within Denmark.