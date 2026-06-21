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Middle East conflict

Israeli army eliminates two militants in West Bank

The soldiers identified several terrorists who burned tires and hurled Molotov cocktails toward the community of Karmei Zur, the Israel Defense Forces press service said

TEL AVIV, June 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed two Palestinian militants who were throwing Molotov cocktails toward the Jewish settlement of Karmei Tzur, the military press service said.

"During a targeted counterterrorism operation, the soldiers identified several terrorists who burned tires and hurled Molotov cocktails toward the community of Karmei Zur, endangering lives," the statement said. The military added that "no IDF injuries were reported."

"As a result of the burning tires, a fire broke out in the area adjacent to the community. Firefighters are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire," the press service added.

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PalestineIsrael
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