US wants to monitor Iran’s spending oil proceeds — US diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. The United States wants to monitor how Iran will spend proceeds from oil sales, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"It's that money is not going into some kind of slush fund, but to places that we can still monitor. If it's not going to the places that were agreed upon, we can absolutely turn it back off. The President [of the US Donald Trump] can put the blockade back in," he told CBS.

On June 14, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement to end the war in the Middle East. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while the US will lift its maritime blockade against Iran from June 15. Apart from that, military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.