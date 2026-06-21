US wants Iran to get Hezbollah stop attacking Israel — diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. The United States demands that Iran exert its influence on Hezbollah to make it cease attacks on Israel, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

The US side insists that "if Iran doesn't get Hezbollah under control to stop attacking Israel, that will be a violation" of agreements between Washington and Tehran, he said in an interview with CBS.

"The key point here is we have that military option and all options on the table," he said, referring to the potential resumption of new strikes on Iran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble." Otherwise, the United States "will hit Iran very hard again," he warned.