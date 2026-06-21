Israeli army must be ready to resume fighting amid fragile ceasefire in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) should remain ready to resume combat operations amid the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.

"The ceasefire that has been declared is fragile, and we must maintain a high level of readiness for the renewal of combat operations, the elimination of threats, and a rapid transition to renewed operations if required," he said as quoted by the army press service." All IDF resources are allocated to this mission."

"We continue to fight. Our objective remains clear--defending the communities in northern Israel and Israeli civilians," he stressed.