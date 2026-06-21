Iran not to impose fees for passage through Strait of Hormuz for 60 days — minister

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. Iran will not impose transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz for the next 60 days, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

"No transit fees will be charged in the Strait of Hormuz for a period of 60 days," he told the Al Arabiya television channel.

He stressed that the situation in the Strait "should return to what it was before the war." China, in his words, supports toll-free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in both directions.

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.