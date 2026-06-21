Israel eliminates two operators of Hamas’ financial network in Gaza — army

TEL AVIV, June 21. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen wiped out two Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip who were facilitating money transfers as part of the radical Palestinian group’s financial network, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"The IDF eliminated Hamas terrorists who facilitated the transfer of over half a billion shekels (about $170 million - TASS) to <...> Hamas’ military wing by operating a network of dozens of couriers and money exchangers in Turkey and the Gaza Strip" the statement said. According to the army’s press service, those eliminated "operated within a Hamas-run financial network responsible for transferring funds into the Gaza Strip."

The military noted that "Hamas has continued, particularly in recent months, to pay salaries to its terrorists and finance terror attacks against IDF troops and the civilians of the State of Israel, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.".