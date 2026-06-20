Speaker of Iranian Majlis, foreign minister go to Switzerland as part of delegation

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Speaker of the Mejlis (Iran's unicameral parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani and Central Bank Chairman Abdolnaser Hemmati have gone to Switzerland to discuss the implementation of the memorandum with the United States, Ghalibaf said on Telegram.

The delegation also included Deputy Oil Minister and Head of the National Oil Company Hamid Bord, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Earlier, Baghaei said that the Iranian delegation would travel to Switzerland soon to demand compliance with the memorandum.