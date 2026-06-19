Trump says operation to change Cuba's leadership remains possible

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that an operation in Cuba under the Venezuelan scenario remains a possibility.

In an interview with Axios, when asked about the possibility of conducting an operation in Cuba, Trump replied: "Possibly. It's possible."

He noted that Cuba and Venezuela are much closer to US territory than Iran. "There's another thing. These places are close by. Whereas if you look at Iran, that's a very long trip <...>. Venezuela is relatively close and Cuba is hopscotch," the president said.

Trump also emphasized the role of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in shaping policy toward Cuba. According to the US leader, Rubio is very actively involved in the issue.