PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. Members of the Group of Seven (G7) have agreed to send more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said after the group’s summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains.

"We have agreed to increase deliveries of air defense capabilities, [such as] additional systems and interceptor missiles, as well as of long-range weapons," he said.

In his words, US President Donald Trump emphasized during the discussion "the importance of mobilizing the US defense industry" and his country’s "ability to provide such weapons."

Besides, the French leader said that certain G7 members insisted on licensed production of weapons on the Ukrainian territory.

Russia has repeatedly emphasized that pumping Ukraine full of weapons will only delay a solution to the conflict.