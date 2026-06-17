G7 countries plan to manufacture long-range missiles in Ukraine under license — media

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries plan to manufacture long-range missiles and air defense systems in Ukraine under licensing agreements, AFP reported, citing a diplomatic source.

"We will produce under license not only air defense systems, but also deep-strike weapons, namely long-range missiles," the source said on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French city of Evian, according to the agency.

Russia has repeatedly stated that continued arms supplies to Ukraine only serve to prolong the conflict.

The G7 Summit is concluding in France on June 17.