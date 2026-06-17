Iran to gain 'unprecedented benefits' from memorandum with US — Israeli TV

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. The signing of a memorandum of understanding with the US will bring Iran "unprecedented benefits," according to Israel’s television channel N12.

It notes that the memorandum of understanding includes five points concerning significant economic benefits that Iran will obtain. Some will be immediate, some will be provided during negotiations, and some will be provided upon the conclusion of the final agreement. Specifically, according to the broadcaster, the benefit is that the naval blockade and sanctions against the Iranian oil industry will be immediately lifted, and frozen Iranian assets will be unfrozen, provided the negotiating goals are achieved. Furthermore, all sanctions against Iran will be lifted, and a special recovery fund will be created, if a final agreement is signed, the TV channel said about the benefits Tehran could expect.

N12 also published 12 key points of the memorandum. Specifically, four of them relate to the Iranian nuclear program: Iran will reaffirm its commitment to renounce the development and acquisition of nuclear weapons, the US and Iran commit to resolving the issue of disposing of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, and the US and Iran will discuss uranium enrichment and Iran's nuclear needs, but Iran will maintain the status quo in its nuclear program as long as negotiations continue. Furthermore, the United States will lift the naval blockade, will not impose new sanctions, and will not increase troop levels in the region during the negotiations, while Iran will take necessary measures to ensure safe and free passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz within 60 days, and Iran, the United States, and their allies will cease hostilities, including those in Lebanon.

Regarding the release of Iranian funds, the memorandum stipulates that the United States undertakes to make frozen Iranian assets available for use after the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, N12 says. Furthermore, according to the memorandum, the next clause states that if a final agreement is reached, the United States will withdraw its troops within 30 days and lift all sanctions against Iran, and any final agreement will include a plan to establish a $300-billion fund for Iran's recovery. Furthermore, the document also stipulates that the United States will provide Iran with temporary sanctions relief for oil sales during the negotiations, and that negotiations will be held between Iran and Oman to determine arrangements regarding shipping and maritime transport.

Officials from the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, confirmed the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. A formal signing ceremony is due in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day truce, the parties will discuss, among other things, Tehran's nuclear program. The US naval blockade of Iran will end on June 15, along with an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. The United States and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28.