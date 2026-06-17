WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance believes that even the most ardent supporters of Kiev now acknowledge the limited capacity of the United States to provide aid to Ukraine, according to his new book "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith," which went on sale in the US on June 15.

Vance noted that during his participation in the Munich Security Conference in 2024, the attitude of the US leadership regarding the conflict in Ukraine was as follows: "To admit that the United States was limited in its ability to help Ukraine - as even the most fervent supporter of Ukraine does today - to admit that America was unable to bridge the gap between Ukraine's and Russia's firepower alone, to admit that our own country couldn't unilaterally police any conflict of its choosing, would be to admit that their life's work had been a failure."

Vance, who was a US senator at the time, emphasized that he believed "the United States was far more resource-constrained than my Senate colleagues were willing to acknowledge."

In his new book, he talks about how he became a Catholic, as well as the influence of religion on his political views.