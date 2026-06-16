Iran survives attacks, brings US to its knees - Israeli media

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. Iran has managed to survive the strikes and even bring Washington to its knees, the Ynet portal said.

"Iran has withstood serious attacks, and by drawing on its remaining strength, it has managed to bring the United States to its knees," the website noted. "The problem lies with the United States. It has exposed its weakness: its word is no word, its power is no power, and its siege is no siege."

"It was supposed to be the United States’ best days as a world power," but "the grandiose names of the operations against Iran, [America’s] ‘Epic Fury’ and [Israel’s] ‘Roaring Lion.’ have been shattered to pieces," it added.

According to the Ynet, for a long time, Israel has not seen such a consensus in society, between the leftist and far-right forces, that the US-Iran deal that is to be signed on June 19 is a "strategic defeat" for Israel and a "failure" for the United States and moderate Sunni states in the region.

"Trump is determined to reach an agreement. It is doubtful that any leader of a major power has ever displayed such zeal, which is a sign of weakness," Ynet argued, adding that even "the display of strength is now limited to Trump’s AI-generated videos, where he portrays himself as a global superman." "It’s hard to believe, but that is exactly the case: never before has such a powerful nation displayed such a frightening weakness toward a country that was thought to have suffered a crushing defeat," the portal stressed.

Earlier, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement, which is expected to be inked in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while the US will lift its maritime blockade against Iran from June 15. Apart from that, military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.