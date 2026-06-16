UK adds 43 entities, individuals and 27 alleged Russia-linked vessels to sanctions list

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 43 entries, including restrictions against 32 legal entities and 11 individuals, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

Sanctions were also imposed on 27 vessels allegedly linked to Russia, including three liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers.

As London noted, the United Kingdom became the first among the Group of Seven countries to impose sanctions on a number of LNG vessels recently acquired by Russia to service the Arctic LNG 2 project, which had previously been sanctioned.

The total number of vessels allegedly linked to Russia that are subject to UK sanctions has now exceeded 600.

Banks and insurance companies

The blacklist includes Yandex Bank, WB Bank, Vyatich Bank, Evrofinance Mosnarbank, as well as insurance companies Rosgosstrakh and Balance Insurance.

The stated grounds for the sanctions were that the entities had allegedly obtained a benefit from or supported the Government of Russia through carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian financial services sector.

The sanctions list also includes the research and production enterprise Spetsenergomekhanika, as well as the companies Rushol, Tekhnoparitet, Neptun Co, Magnus Link, Interconsul, IC-Orientir, Pegas, Marine Navigation Systems, Tekhnopol, Smith, Dilmas, Composite 21, Kord-Bunker, A71, and A7-Agent.

Third-country companies and individuals

According to the updated sanctions lists, four Chinese companies, one Turkish company and three Thai companies were added to the restrictions. In addition, sanctions were imposed on one company from Nigeria and one company from Laos.

The restrictions were also extended to 10 individuals whom London considers to be officers of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as Alexander Voronkov, the owner of Tekhnopol.

Any accounts held in the United Kingdom by companies included in the sanctions list are subject to asset freezes, while the individuals are also subject to entry bans.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told a TASS correspondent that UK sanctions are aimed at securing unfair competitive advantages but ultimately have a negative impact on British businesses. The Russian Embassy has also repeatedly described the grounds for British restrictions as contrived and pointed to the futility of anti-Russian sanctions policy.