Bulgaria does not plan to increase arms supplies to Ukrainian military — defense minister

SOFIA, June 9. /TASS/. The Bulgarian side does not plan to supply additional weapons to the Ukrainian army, Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated while answering journalists’ questions at a press conference.

"We have already clearly stated that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield. We see a positional war, and no matter how many weapons are supplied, they will only lead to an increase in fatalities. It is time to sit down at the negotiating table. It is time to seek a just peace, which must be determined by the two parties to the conflict. Of course, the role of the European Union is important, but not as a mediator, because it has been helping Ukraine in this war," the minister said.

"Ukraine needs people, not more arms. It has a lot of weapons, including the types we have, so we do not plan to provide Ukraine with more weapons," Stoyanov concluded.