Trump confirms he let obscenities fly during phone call with Netanyahu — paper

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that during his most recent telephone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, he used a lot of foul language, telling the Israeli prime minister that he was "effing crazy" for attacking Lebanon.

"I was a little bit perturbed at his constant hostility with Lebanon," Trump explained to the New York Post.

However, Trump said he continues to work in concert with Netanyahu and still thinks well of him.

"I am a wartime president, he is a wartime prime minister," Trump said.

Earlier, the Axios portal, citing sources, reported that Trump used obscenities in criticizing Israel's actions in Lebanon, claiming they jeopardize the US negotiations with Iran.