CSTO strengthening its military component, creating modern defense capabilities — chief

VIENNA, May 19. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is strengthening its military capabilities and creating modern defense capabilities, the organization’s Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov stated.

"We are strengthening our military capabilities to ensure the security of our member states. Thus, the CSTO has established certain defense capabilities. Its basis is our servicemen and the CSTO’s collective forces," he emphasized.

Masadykov also noted that the CSTO is working to increase its readiness to respond to challenges and threats to its allies' security.