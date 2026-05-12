Pakistan believes risk of full-scale Iran-US war is past — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Islamabad believes the threat of a full-scale war between the US and Iran is over, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi stated in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat was asked about the current status of the US-Iran negotiation process and whether work is underway to organize a new round. "We are quite optimistic that a certain understanding will be reached between the two countries and that they will be able to bring peace to the region. We are firmly convinced that the possibility of a full-scale war is now behind us. This is the greatest achievement I can credit to Pakistan," he replied. The ambassador pointed out that Pakistan played a critical role in bringing the two countries together, "because at one point the world was close to a very major catastrophe, and Pakistan continued to play its role in reducing tensions for many reasons." Specifically, Tirmizi mentioned that Pakistan is part of this region.

"We share a 903-kilometer-long border with Iran. About six million Pakistanis work and live in the Persian Gulf region, and Pakistan has good relations with both Iran and all Gulf countries. Furthermore, Pakistan also has good relations with the United States. Therefore, Pakistan was perhaps the only country that was acceptable to both sides – both Iran and Washington – as a platform for negotiations," he emphasized.

According to the diplomat, "these were very difficult negotiations because both sides were making maximalist demands." "But Pakistan was a mediator who brought realism to the negotiations. Pakistan is a medium-sized power economically and defensively, but diplomatically, it has always been a superpower – that’s how I put it," the ambassador said.

"From 1948 until today, Pakistan has occupied a very important place in all international forums – be it the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Pakistan has always played its role," Tirmizi stated.