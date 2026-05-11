THE HAGUE, May 11. /TASS/. The dismissive attitude of many Western countries toward Victory Day and attempts to downplay the Soviet Union’s role in the fight against Nazism are hindering a return to full-fledged dialogue with Russia, Dutch political scientist Kees van der Pijl said in an interview with TASS.

"The way they (Western countries - TASS note) behaved on May 9 was disgraceful. This rules out a return to full-fledged diplomacy," he said, responding to a question about whether he sees signs of Western countries' willingness to adjust their position on Russia and the Ukrainian conflict. According to van der Pijl, the current actions of European states do not indicate an intention to adopt a more pragmatic approach toward Moscow. The scholar believes that, instead of preparing for a "diplomatic U-turn," the West continues to demonstrate hostility, including on symbolically significant issues related to historical memory.

The expert believes that this position complicates potential contacts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. In his view, to truly participate in the peace process, EU countries would have to abandon confrontational logic and recognize the need for direct dialogue with Russia.

On May 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Western politicians cannot change the fact that the Soviet soldier saved the world from Nazism. She recalled that on the eve of the holiday, the General Secretariat of the Council of the EU completely ignored the historical significance of May 9 and declared that the EU "will celebrate Europe Day." Furthermore, on May 6, Berlin police issued an order banning Soviet symbols from memorials in Treptow, Tiergarten, and Schoenholzer Heide parks on May 8-9. This included prohibiting the wearing of military uniforms, insignia, the display of the letters V and Z, St. George ribbons, flags and banners associated with Russia, the flags of the USSR, Belarus, the Chechen Republic, portraits of their leaders, and the flags of the DPR and LPR. Furthermore, the performance of Russian marches and military songs, including all versions of The Holy War, was prohibited. The ban applied to all people in the restricted zones, with the exception of diplomats and members of diplomatic delegations, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War. The latter were permitted to wear military uniforms, insignia, and St. George ribbons. In 2025, Berlin police also banned the display of Soviet and Russian flags, St. George ribbons, and the performance of military marches at Soviet memorials in the German capital on May 8-9.