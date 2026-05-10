West will once again try to destabilize situation in Republika Srpska during elections

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The West will again try to destabilize the situation in Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) during the upcoming elections in October, President Sinisa Karan told TASS in his first interview with a Russian media outlet.

"Yes, they have been doing this for the last thirty years, in all our elections," Karan said when asked whether he expects pressure from the intelligence services of the US, the UK, and the European Union, which could try to destabilize the situation in the republic.

"However, we have an effective weapon against this, the people’s will and the word of the people," he added.

"Therefore, for the past twenty years, under the leadership of Milorad Dodik and the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party, together with our coalition partners, we have been fighting against such attacks," Karan noted, adding that power in Republika Srpska "is a sovereign power based solely on the will of people, which characterizes both Republika Srpska and the Russian Federation."

Sinisa Karan took office as President of Republika Srpska in February of this year, winning early elections held after the resignation of the previous leader, Milorad Dodik, provoked by Western pressure. Karan is his political successor.