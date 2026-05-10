Dialogue with US will not damage relations with Russia — Republika Srpska President

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Dialogue between Republika Srpska's authorities and the current US administration will not damage the entity’s relations with Russia, Republika Srpska President Sinisa Karan told TASS in his first interview with a Russian media outlet.

"You see: we’re sitting here, so despite our visit to America, we’ve become even closer to you. Therefore, our visit could be a response to those who are worried about any changes in our relations with Russia. We can confidently answer here that no, our relations with the US will not affect our relations with Russia in any way," he said.

"I return to my words about the key, strategic, and friendly relations between Republika Srpska and Russia being built on partnership. This is important to us. And anyone who would humiliate or reproach us for this relationship in any way ceases to be our partner," Karan noted.