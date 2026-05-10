ROME, May 10. /TASS/. Italy’s League party, part of the ruling coalition, has called on Europe to heed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the possibility of a dialogue.

"Europe must not allow Putin’s [words about] openness to go unheeded. After four years of war, death, and sanctions, diplomacy must take the lead," the party said in a brief statement seen by TASS.

Putin said on Saturday, answering journalists’ questions, that ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is the preferred candidate for possible negotiations between the EU and Russia. Moscow has never been closed to negotiations, he added. Putin also expressed confidence that Russia will restore relations with many European countries.