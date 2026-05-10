INTERVIEW: Republika Srpska feeling attempts to block gas projects with Russia — president

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Republika Srpska is feeling the brunt of attempts to block joint gas projects with Russia, but hopes to find ways to implement them, President Sinisa Karan told TASS in his first interview with a Russian media outlet.

"In the Federation, the second part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, there are many infrastructure and economic projects that have been suspended and are on hold precisely because they originate from the East. We, in Republika Srpska, have never interfered with the implementation of projects in the second part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as we believe the primary goal is to improve the lives and comfort of every citizen. At the same time, those projects that are happening on our part are being blocked, including the project to build the Eastern Interconnector," he said when asked whether the Southern Interconnector project, which involves building a new gas pipeline from Croatia in Bosnia and Herzegovina and transferring its management to a US company, would displace Russian gas, which completely covers the energy needs of Republika Srpska.

Karan assured that Banja Luka will find ways to unblock the Eastern Interconnector project, adding that the presence of foreign investment "speaks to the political stability of Republika Srpska.".