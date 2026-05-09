EU to consider possibility of negotiations with Russia on Ukraine on May 27-28 — source

BRUSSELS, May 9. /TASS/. EU countries will hold their first discussion on the possibility of negotiations with Russia at an informal meeting of the community’s foreign ministers in Cyprus on May 27-28, with its main topic being the list of European conditions for the start of these negotiations, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS, adding that no decision will be made at this meeting.

"The EU foreign ministers will make their first attempt to consider the very possibility of opening negotiations with Russia at the Gymnich (the format of informal meetings of the bloc’s foreign ministers held twice a year - TASS), which will take place on May 27-28 in Cyprus. The ministers must first define a list of demands for Russia to begin negotiations," the source said.

"Practical decisions should not be expected at the first meeting," he said, adding that "the discussion will continue at the meeting of foreign ministers on June 15 and at the next EU summit on June 18-19."

The diplomat declined to comment on a possible set of European demands, noting only that the first and "obvious" precondition for Brussels is "an immediate and lasting ceasefire."