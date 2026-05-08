MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. European countries are increasingly distorting their historical narratives, and there is a disturbing loss of respect for the events of World War II, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico told the media upon his arrival in Moscow.

"I believe no other nation experiences and feels the impact of 1941-1945 as deeply as you," Fico stated. "It is my hope that the Russian people continue to hold onto this profound understanding, so that the current trends in some European countries – where history is being distorted and respect for these pivotal years is waning – do not take hold elsewhere."

Fico also pointed to an upcoming significant anniversary. While he questioned whether "anniversary" was the appropriate term, he emphasized its importance. "On June 22, 1941, Operation Barbarossa commenced – the 85th anniversary of the attack on the Soviet Union," he explained. "This moment serves as an important reminder and a call for reflection. Dear friends, I wish us all a successful visit."