PRETORIA, May 8. /TASS/. Militants attacking African Sahel nations, including Mali, receive external support, including backing from Ukraine, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said.

"Armed groups have received backing from domestic and external sponsors who provide intelligence, logistics, and recruitment for terrorist activities. Some sponsors act openly, like Ukraine, which has publicly declared logistical support for Sahel terrorists. Others continue hiding their heads in the sand," the foreign minister said addressing members of the diplomatic corps.

Diop also said militants are waging a "hybrid war" against the Sahel States Confederation (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso), assuring diplomats that Mali’s government "does not intend to engage in dialogue with armed terrorist groups," and expressed gratitude to the country’s partners, especially Russia, for their support.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had previously stated that the Kiev regime openly employs terrorist methods and closely cooperates with international terrorist groups and criminal networks, including training militants to fight legitimate governments, especially in Africa.

On April 25, the two largest radical groups in Mali, specifically Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) and the Tuareg rebel formed Azawad Liberation Front, launched a coordinated attack against several strategically important cities and facilities, but by midday Mali’s armed forces and their international allies had regained control and begun counterattack operations.