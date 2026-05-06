EU, US fail to reach compromise on car tariffs — newspaper

BRUSSELS, May 6. /TASS/. EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have failed to reach a compromise on the introduction of 25% tariffs on European cars, the European Politico edition reported, citing sources.

The European Commissioner called on the American side to return to the agreements reached in August 2025, according to the report. However, the newspaper’s source noted that Greer has not abandoned the idea to impose 25% tariffs on European cars.

Many member countries, led by Germany and its powerful auto industry, along with Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, are "desperate to finally get the deal on the books," Politico said. However, MEPs "backed extra conditions that would stall the deal until Trump cuts steel tariffs, suspend it if he threatens the EU’s territorial integrity, and terminate it before the end of his term," the paper added.

"We shouldn't react in the heat of the moment, but the timing couldn’t be worse," said one EU diplomat, who was granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations. "MEPs almost have an incentive to harden their stance," the diplomat added, referring to the governments of EU members.

On May 1, US President Donald Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with the European Union’s implementation of its part of the trade agreement concluded last August, and therefore the United States would increase the import tariff on cars and trucks from the EU supplied to the US market to 25%. In this regard, EC President Ursula von der Leyen recalled that the US had not yet fulfilled all of its obligations under the trade deal.