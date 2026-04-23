Kazakhstan intends to strengthen cooperation with OSCE — president

ASTANA, April 23. /TASS/. Astana plans to develop its relations with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in all areas of its activities - military-political, economic, and humanitarian, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu in Astana.

"The president confirmed that Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening cooperation with the OSCE in all three dimensions. It was also noted that the partnership is built on the principles enshrined in the Astana Declaration adopted at the OSCE Summit in 2010. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that human rights, democracy, and the rule of law are prioritized in the national agenda," the president’s press service reported following the meeting. The OSCE Secretary General arrived in Astana to participate in the Regional Ecological Forum.

Tokayev also noted the importance of the recent constitutional referendum that was held in Kazakhstan on March 15. The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights sent a mission to the country to assess the referendum’s results. At the time, the office considered it impossible to deploy a large mission with long-term and short-term observers, citing the tight timeframe for the vote’s preparation.

Previously, Tokayev has noted on multiple occasions that the OSCE has not held summits for a long time. Currently, the Astana Summit, held almost 16 years ago, remains the last high-level event organized by the OSCE. In 2025, the Kazakh president also told the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, commenting on OSCE criticisms following the 2023 parliamentary elections, that this organization is biased.