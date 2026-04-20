Xi calls for measures to ensure free navigation in Strait of Hormuz

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. China calls for ensuring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, President Xi Jinping said after a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud.

"China calls for the immediate and complete cessation of fire and hostilities [between the United States and Iran], supports all the efforts geared to restore peace, and insists on settling disputes politically and diplomatically," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the Chinese leader, it is in the "common interests of all countries of the region and international community" to open the Strait of Hormuz for regular navigation.

Beijing supports regional countries’ aspiration for developing good neighborly relations and cooperation and ensuring their security, Xi said, adding that these countries "should take their own future in their own hands and promote long-term stability and security."

The Chinese president reiterated that his country attaches great significance to developing relations with Saudi Arabia and respects the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial relations. He recalled that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Beijing, in his words, is ready to take advantage of this opportunity to expand ties, build up trust and practical cooperation at all levels.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the Saudi prime minister reiterated that the country’s strategic relations with China have a major significance for Riyadh. He noted that the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East tell adversely on the security of the Gulf countries and negatively impact global energy markets and the global economy. He also said that his country wants to avoid escalation and is ready to strengthen coordination with the Chinese side, support the ceasefire, ensure the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and consolidate efforts to find ways to a lasting peace in the region.