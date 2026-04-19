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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US set to get peace deal with Iran — Trump

According to the US president, "the nice way or the hard way", but "it’s going to happen"

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convince that a peace deal with Iran will be made in any event, ABC News host Jonathan Karl said.

"It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen," he wrote on his X page, citing the American leader.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet known if a new round of consultations will take place. Nevertheless, the US administration claims that the talks may be resumed in Islamabad in the coming days.

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United StatesIranDonald Trump
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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