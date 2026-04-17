Trump thanks Iran for opening Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has thanked Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, calling it the "Strait of Iran."

"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that Tehran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to any commercial vessels for "the remaining period of ceasefire." However, in his words, the passage of ships through the strait will be carried out according to the route agreed with Iran.