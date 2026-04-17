US must change approach to Iran to open Hormuz — Iran’s deputy foreign minister

ANTALYA /Turkey/, April 17. /TASS/. Tehran will guarantee free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States accepts the realities on the ground, abandons its maximalist demands and stops violating Iran's sovereignty, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"As you know, the Strait of Hormuz is located in Iranian territorial waters. It is part of the Iranian territory. And it has remained open for thousands of years by Iran's decision. Iran is an extremely determined and responsible player. We view it as very important that the strait remain open," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

However, now, according to him, "it is necessary to adopt new rules." The current situation in the region "requires this not only for security reasons, but also to ensure safe passage and environmental issues."

"I assure you that the Strait of Hormuz will forever remain a strait of peace and tranquility if this war ends once and for all, and the Americans abandon their maximalist positions and accept the reality on the ground, accept fair, balanced and equitable conditions [for a full-fledged settlement]. That is, if they accept the fact that no one can attack another country in violation of international law, and that Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty must be respected," Khatibzadeh added.