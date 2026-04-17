Lebanon intends to settle border disputes with Israel — president

BEIRUT, April 17. /TASS/. Lebanon is determined to secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory and resolve border disputes with the Jewish state, President Joseph Aoun said.

"The [Lebanese] government’s position is to strengthen the ceasefire, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied territories and the release of prisoners, as well as to resolve border disputes," Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel quoted him as saying.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect today. The agreement was reached by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump acting as mediator.