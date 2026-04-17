Beijing opposes interference in Cuba’s internal affairs — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. China firmly supports Cuba’s sovereignty and opposes any external interference as well as the use of force, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing.

"China has always firmly opposed the use of military force to infringe on the sovereignty and security of other countries. We strongly support Cuba in safeguarding its state sovereignty and oppose external interference," the diplomat said.

He made the remarks while commenting on US media reports about possible American military operations against the island nation amid an ongoing economic blockade.