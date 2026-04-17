CHISINAU, April 17. /TASS/. Moldova's accession to the EU, contrary to the promises of President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, is unrealistic even in the medium term, so its leadership should focus on domestic development, the leader of the pro-European Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova, former Prime Minister Vlad Filat, whose government signed the association agreement between the republic and the EU in 2014, has stated.

"Rapid accession at this stage and in the medium term does not appear to be a realistic scenario. Political support exists at a declaratory level, but the final decision rests with the member states, which are objectively not ready to bear significant internal political costs. Moldova needs to perceive this reality soberly – without illusions, but also without excessive dramatization," Filat wrote on his Telegram channel. Filat launched Sandu's political career by appointing her as a minister in his cabinet, but now he sharply criticizes her, accusing her of failing to govern the country.

He emphasized that reforms alone are insufficient for the European integration process; a favorable moment and consensus within the European Union are also necessary. "Promises of swift accession belong more to the realm of political rhetoric than to the current capabilities of the European Union for further enlargement. That is why the subject of serious discussion should shift from timeframes to content: to functioning institutions, a competitive economy, and a sustainable rule of law independent of political factors," the former head of the cabinet noted.

The referendum on EU accession held in 2024 on Sandu's initiative failed domestically. The authorities managed to secure a positive result of 50.4%, with a minimal margin, thanks to the votes of Moldovan labor migrants, for whom the authorities opened over 200 polling stations in EU countries, while only 2 stations were opened in Russia. Opposition parties declared the results of the plebiscite and elections falsified and refused to recognize them.