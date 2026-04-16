US not counting on allies to join operations in Strait of Hormuz — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The United States is not counting on its allies to join US military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a briefing on the US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

"Other allies need to invest in their capabilities so they can project power and do basic tasks like clearing a strait. We’re not counting on it but it would be wonderful to see it if it would ever materialize," the Pentagon chief said.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation – by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet known if a new round of consultations will take place. Nevertheless, the US administration has signaled that the talks may resume in Islamabad in the coming days. The United States has also announced the start of a naval blockade of Iran.