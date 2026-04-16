Poland boosts drone spending 250-fold over three years — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Poland’s Defense Ministry has increased spending on the production and purchase of drones and counter-drone systems 250-fold over the past three years, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk stated in Poznan.

"In 2023, Poland spent roughly 100 million zlotys (around $27.7 million) on drone systems, but in 2026, also thanks to funding from the SAFE program, we are concluding agreements worth 25 billion zlotys (around $6.9 billion) for drones and counter-drone systems for our country," he said as quoted by the Defence24 news portal.

Tomczyk added that counter-drone systems are to be deployed along the borders with Russia and Belarus, while attack and reconnaissance drones are being procured in large numbers for the Polish army.

In December 2025, the Polish Development Fund said the country’s industry is currently capable of producing no more than 1,600 drones per month and that scaling up mass production could take from several months to several years.