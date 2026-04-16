Israel eliminates three Hamas commanders in Gaza — army

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed three commanders of the Hamas movement, including the head of its communications unit in Gaza City.

"The IDF eliminated a commander in Hamas’ communications unit. Two commanders in the production unit were eliminated in an additional strike," the IDF press service said.

The military said the measures had been taken to "mitigate the risk of harm to civilians," including the use of "precise munitions and aerial surveillance."