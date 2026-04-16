Blackouts in southern Ukraine linked to energy infrastructure damage

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Blackouts in several settlements in southern Ukraine were triggered by damage sustained to energy infrastructure, state-owned energy company Ukrenergo said.

Earlier reports said power outages hit Nikolayev and the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson. Later, the Nikolayev regional administration stated that, in addition to the regional center, settlements in the Nikolayevsky and Bashtansky districts were also left without electricity.

Ukrenergo said on its Telegram channel that the outages were linked to damage to energy infrastructure on Thursday morning. According to the company, consumers in the Nikolayev Region and the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region were partially left without power, and emergency repair work has not yet begun.