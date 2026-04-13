Trump vows to destroy Iranian ships that will violate maritime blockade

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the United States will destroy Iranian ships that will try to violate the maritime blockade.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that his country had destroyed 158 Iranian warships, but the Iranian Navy still has fast attack craft in service.

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea," the US president wrote.

In the wake of US-Iranian negotiations on April 11, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13, blocking any vessel entering or departing the Islamic Republic’s ports. The US blockade is expected to come into effect at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT).